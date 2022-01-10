To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Danes pick Lockheed Martin for Super Hercules support

10th January 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Danish C-130J-30 transport aircraft. (Photo: Danish MoD)

A different provider than the C-130J OEM would be unable to meet Danish requirements, DALO concludes.

The Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) in Denmark has chosen Lockheed Martin to provide services and support for C-130J-30 aircraft.

DALO decided to award the DKK30 million ($4.56 million) contract in October 2021 but it confirmed the move on 3 January in a notice on the official EU contracts database.

Describing the C-130J-30 as a platform ‘of great operational importance’ for the Royal Danish Air Force, DALO concluded that a new supplier would be unable to meet strict Danish requirements, adding that ‘only Lockheed Martin possesses the specific know-how required for the aircraft’.

Denmark replaced its ageing C-130H fleet with three C-130Js in 2004. A fourth aircraft was acquired in 2007. Shephard Defence Insight forecasts that all four aircraft will be retired by 2044.

