Danes pick Lockheed Martin for Super Hercules support

Indra works on deployable ATM for German military
Indra is providing a rapid-deployment air traffic management automation system and 2D primary air surveillance radar for the German Armed Forces.
The Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) in Denmark has chosen Lockheed Martin to provide services and support for C-130J-30 aircraft.
DALO decided to award the DKK30 million ($4.56 million) contract in October 2021 but it confirmed the move on 3 January in a notice on the official EU contracts database.
Describing the C-130J-30 as a platform ‘of great operational importance’ for the Royal Danish Air Force, DALO concluded that a new supplier would be unable to meet strict Danish requirements, adding that ‘only Lockheed Martin possesses the specific know-how required for the aircraft’.
Denmark replaced its ageing C-130H fleet with three C-130Js in 2004. A fourth aircraft was acquired in 2007. Shephard Defence Insight forecasts that all four aircraft will be retired by 2044.
The KC-46A Pegasus is now capable of supporting almost 70% of USAF aircraft, says Air Mobility Command.
Japan's military is lagging in terms of its digitisation, but a smart base experiment could begin to turn the tide.
Kuwait will use the Oshkosh Defense heavy vehicles to transport heavy equipment, including legacy and new main battle tanks.
The new bridging systems will provide new, lightweight, medium gap-crossing capability to very high readiness forces.
Bittium has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium TAC WIN and Tough VoIP system support.