Danes pick Lockheed Martin for Super Hercules support

Danish C-130J-30 transport aircraft. (Photo: Danish MoD)

A different provider than the C-130J OEM would be unable to meet Danish requirements, DALO concludes.

The Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) in Denmark has chosen Lockheed Martin to provide services and support for C-130J-30 aircraft.

DALO decided to award the DKK30 million ($4.56 million) contract in October 2021 but it confirmed the move on 3 January in a notice on the official EU contracts database.

Describing the C-130J-30 as a platform ‘of great operational importance’ for the Royal Danish Air Force, DALO concluded that a new supplier would be unable to meet strict Danish requirements, adding that ‘only Lockheed Martin possesses the specific know-how required for the aircraft’.

Denmark replaced its ageing C-130H fleet with three C-130Js in 2004. A fourth aircraft was acquired in 2007. Shephard Defence Insight forecasts that all four aircraft will be retired by 2044.