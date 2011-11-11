To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Cassidian to support Spanish C130 Hercules fleet

11th November 2011 - 14:21 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Cassidian Spain has been awarded a framework contract for maintenance and support of the Spanish Air Force’s C130 Hercules fleet. According to Cassidian’s 11 November 2011 press release the work was awarded to the company through an international open tender procedure.

The Spanish Air Force operates a fleet of 12 C130 Hercules aircraft. The contract covers maintenance of the fleet that is beyond the capacities of the Air Force repair depots. Work will be carried out at Cassidian’s facilities in Getafe, and technical assistance will be provided at the Zaragoza air base and the depot facilities in Seville. The contract also includes purchasing of spare parts, and modifications of the aircraft.

According to the company the contract will run until 2015.

