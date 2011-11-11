Cassidian to support Spanish C130 Hercules fleet
Cassidian Spain has been awarded a framework contract for maintenance and support of the Spanish Air Force’s C130 Hercules fleet. According to Cassidian’s 11 November 2011 press release the work was awarded to the company through an international open tender procedure.
The Spanish Air Force operates a fleet of 12 C130 Hercules aircraft. The contract covers maintenance of the fleet that is beyond the capacities of the Air Force repair depots. Work will be carried out at Cassidian’s facilities in Getafe, and technical assistance will be provided at the Zaragoza air base and the depot facilities in Seville. The contract also includes purchasing of spare parts, and modifications of the aircraft.
According to the company the contract will run until 2015.
More from Military Logistics
-
Rolls-Royce gains major deal to support T-45 Goshawk engine
New contract to support the Ardour turbofan is worth more than $1 billion.
-
Brazil receives first A330 for multi-role operations
A pair of A330s will be converted by Airbus for aerial refuelling, logistical support, humanitarian aid, and medical evacuations.
-
General Dynamics NASSCO to build three more US Navy replenishment vessels
The latest $1.4 billion contract modification for General Dynamics NASSCO covers a new Expeditionary Sea Base ship and two more John Lewis-class fleet oilers.
-
Australia onshores Super Hornet and Growler maintenance elements
New MRO contract between Boeing Defence Australia and RUAG Australia replaces work previously done in the US.
-
SEA to extend NSIPS to Queen Elizabeth-class carriers and Type 45 destroyers
A systems integration contract for UK RN submarines is being extended to major surface vessels.
-
USN exercises option for two more Navajo-class rescue and salvage ships
Austal USA is to build two additional Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ships for the USN, after Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) exercised a $156.17 …