Alion awarded DDG 51 support contract
Alion Science and Technology has been awarded a five-year, $145 million contract from the US Naval Sea Systems Command to support the navy's DDG 51 shipbuilding programme, the company announced on 8 August.
Under the contract the company will provide services including ship production planning and engineering; systems engineering; combat systems test engineering; and post delivery planning. Engineering services, configuration and data management, and logistic support are also included.
The work will assist in ensuring current production and planned ships cost-effectively meet mission requirements.
John Carty, Alion senior vice president and group manager, said: 'With more than 60 active DDG 51 class ships and 14 more currently under contract, the DDG 51 class is an important part of the navy’s fleet strategy. Alion has been a large contributor to the DDG 51 design and flight upgrade efforts since the programme’s inception, and we are excited to continue supporting the team.'
