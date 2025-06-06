To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia bets big on new systems and local industry in the face of drone wars

6th June 2025 - 06:14 GMT | by Gregor Ferguson in Sydney, Australia

RSS

DroneShield is one of the companies bidding to meet Australia’s CUAS requirement. (Photo: DroneShield)

Australia has a small but vibrant drone and counter-drone industry ranging from niche dual technology company Grabba Technologies to large multinational like DroneShield. It is these companies and a reshaping of procurement methods to ramp up its drone power.

Learning from the war in Ukraine, the Australian Defence Force (ADF) has tightened its focus on Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) with four separate approaches to market in just over 12 months. It is all part of an effort to create a sovereign UAS and Counter-UAS (CUAS) industry and to re-fashion the Australian Army.

The country’s Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator (ASCA) has three of them under its remit, with the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) running the fourth, Project Land 156. This project seeks a Systems Integration Partner (SIP) to manage a Counter Small UAS (C-sUAS) system, including a Command

Gregor Ferguson

Author

Gregor Ferguson

Gregor Ferguson spent 14 years as Editor and then Editor-at-Large of Australian Defence Magazine (ADM), …

Read full bio

