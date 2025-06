MBDA has unveiled a model of a planned missile to meet the Italian Army’s requirement for a very short-range air defence (VSHORAD) system at the Paris Air Show.

The company announced that a development contract for the man-portable air-defence (MANPAD) missile has been signed and first delivery of operational missile and launcher is expected in early 2028

The Fulgur missile is designed to be man-portable, supersonic, fire and forget, all weather, day and night interceptor. It will be equipped with a seeker encompassing image processing capabilities and will counter a threat set that includes small uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), helicopters