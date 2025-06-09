Precision Strike Missile engine successfully tested from M270A2 launcher
Northrop Grumman has announced it has successfully conducted a series of tests of its SRM which powers Lockheed Martin’s PrSM. The tests took place from a M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS).
The missile is already qualified on the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the latest successful test series from the M270A2 launcher reinforces the development programme for the PrSM family.
PrSM is designed to provide a long-range precision strike capability, engaging targets at distances greater than 400km. The missile has an open systems architecture and modularity designed to make it compatible with HIMARS
