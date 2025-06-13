UK artillery factory opens as defence review inches forward

A new artillery manufacturing facility has opened in Sheffield in northern England, building on contracts placed over the past two years which have restarted production of M777 155mm towed howitzers for the US Army.

Plans for the new factory go back to December 2023 under a US$50 million undefinitised contract action awarded to BAE Systems to make M777s for the US Army.

The UK Government’s SDR released on 2 June has highlighted the sector and includes a £6 billion ($8.1 billion) commitment to munitions production this parliament, including £1.5bn for a pipeline for munitions and at least six new energetics