To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK artillery factory opens as defence review inches forward

13th June 2025 - 14:06 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

A new factory has been opened for the manufacture of M777 towed howitzers. (Photo: US Army)

The new artillery and howitzer factory pre-dates the emphasis on this capability from this month’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR). The first joint industry-government meeting outlined in the review took place this week.

A new artillery manufacturing facility has opened in Sheffield in northern England, building on contracts placed over the past two years which have restarted production of M777 155mm towed howitzers for the US Army.

Plans for the new factory go back to December 2023 under a US$50 million undefinitised contract action awarded to BAE Systems to make M777s for the US Army.

The UK Government’s SDR released on 2 June has highlighted the sector and includes a £6 billion ($8.1 billion) commitment to munitions production this parliament, including £1.5bn for a pipeline for munitions and at least six new energetics

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us