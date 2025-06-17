Bids in for Canadian Bv206 replacement

Bids for the Canadian Domestic Artic Mobility Enhancement (DAME) programme, the replacement for the currently deployed Swedish BAE Systems Hägglunds Bv206 all-terrain vehicles (ATV) were submitted on 16 June 2025.

According to a Canadian Government release total value of the DAME programme is between C$250 million (US$152 million) to C$499 million, depending on how many are required. Under the plan first delivery would occur in 2029/2030 with final delivery in 2031/2032.

According to the requirements as described by the government: “The project will deliver an amphibious, high mobility that can protect its occupants from extreme environmental conditions.

“The