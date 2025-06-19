To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Chess Dynamics successfully demonstrates Vision4ce AI-driven tracker

19th June 2025 - 11:52 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The video tracker shown discerning between a small UAV and a heavily cluttered background. (Photo: Chess Dynamics)

The Vision4ce Deep Embedded Feature Tracking (DEFT) technology software is designed to process video and images by blending traditional computer vision with artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to present actionable information from complex environments.

Chess Dynamics demonstrated its Vision4ce DEFT technology during last month’s Wintermute 3 trial with the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) where it was tested against multiple dynamic targets.

The scenario involved multiple targets including sea vessels, helicopters, drones and land vehicles operating simultaneously in cluttered backgrounds with varied visibility conditions.

The Vision4ce tracking software was deployed on the Hawkeye Multi Sensor (Hawkeye MS) and was used across both daylight and infrared sensors, including in low-contrast conditions.

The DEFT AI algorithm as part of the software demonstrated autonomous tracking, locking and adapting to changes in contrast, target size, orientation

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

