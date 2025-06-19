Chess Dynamics successfully demonstrates Vision4ce AI-driven tracker
Chess Dynamics demonstrated its Vision4ce DEFT technology during last month’s Wintermute 3 trial with the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) where it was tested against multiple dynamic targets.
The scenario involved multiple targets including sea vessels, helicopters, drones and land vehicles operating simultaneously in cluttered backgrounds with varied visibility conditions.
The Vision4ce tracking software was deployed on the Hawkeye Multi Sensor (Hawkeye MS) and was used across both daylight and infrared sensors, including in low-contrast conditions.
The DEFT AI algorithm as part of the software demonstrated autonomous tracking, locking and adapting to changes in contrast, target size, orientation
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Wave Relay devices cleared for security use on commercial systems in industry trend
Persistent Systems has been cleared by National Security Agency (NSA) to transmit sensitive data on commercial networks. The devices are added to the NSA’s Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) component list which also includes other companies’ products providing the same security.
-
UK teases cyber spending boost in Strategic Defence Review ahead of “imminent” release
The release of the UK’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) has been long promised as mid-year. It is possible it could be as early as 2 June although the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) continues to play its cards close to its chest.
-
Intelsat emphasises SATCOM resilience for SOF in contested domains (video)
Intelsat outlines how its multi-orbit SATCOM architecture is enhancing connectivity and resilience for special operations forces operating in degraded and contested environments.
-
US Space Force’s next-generation missile warning system moves forward with $500 million in new contracts
Next-Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) satellites are intended to provide early warning of missile launches from any location worldwide and new ground stations will result in expanded coverage of critical missile warning.
-
Airbus launches final CSO observation satellite for French Armed Forces
Airbus was awarded the Composante Spatiale Optique (CSO) contract at the end of 2010. This included an option for a third satellite, which was activated after Germany joined the programme in 2015.
-
Intelligence advantage: How real-time GEOINT is reshaping military decision-making (Studio)
In today’s contested operational environment, adaptability is key. The new Geospatial-Intelligence as a Service (GEO IaaS) solution from Fujitsu and MAIAR empowers militaries by enabling intelligence advantage, combining advanced technology with human expertise to deliver actionable insights.