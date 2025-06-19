Chess Dynamics successfully demonstrates Vision4ce AI-driven tracker

Chess Dynamics demonstrated its Vision4ce DEFT technology during last month’s Wintermute 3 trial with the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) where it was tested against multiple dynamic targets.

The scenario involved multiple targets including sea vessels, helicopters, drones and land vehicles operating simultaneously in cluttered backgrounds with varied visibility conditions.

The Vision4ce tracking software was deployed on the Hawkeye Multi Sensor (Hawkeye MS) and was used across both daylight and infrared sensors, including in low-contrast conditions.

The DEFT AI algorithm as part of the software demonstrated autonomous tracking, locking and adapting to changes in contrast, target size, orientation