Paris Air Show 2025: MBDA bets on carmaker to help make new one-way effector

MBDA has announced a partnership with an unnamed French automotive maker to mass produce its latest OWE missile at the Paris Air Show.

MBDA CEO Éric Béranger previously announced during its 2024 results call in March 2025 that the company would look to car manufacturers to help it accelerate production of its missile portfolio.

Béranger previously stated that MBDA’s decision to explore working with car manufacturers was due to the industry’s capabilities to work “to volumes”.

MBDA’s sense of urgency and decision to boost production output of its missiles back the CEO’s comments that recent geopolitical events, from a growingly distant