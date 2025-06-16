Paris Air Show 2025: MBDA bets on carmaker to help make new one-way effector
MBDA has announced a partnership with an unnamed French automotive maker to mass produce its latest OWE missile at the Paris Air Show.
MBDA CEO Éric Béranger previously announced during its 2024 results call in March 2025 that the company would look to car manufacturers to help it accelerate production of its missile portfolio.
Béranger previously stated that MBDA’s decision to explore working with car manufacturers was due to the industry’s capabilities to work “to volumes”.
MBDA’s sense of urgency and decision to boost production output of its missiles back the CEO’s comments that recent geopolitical events, from a growingly distant
More from Paris Air Show 2025
Paris Air Show 2025: Portugal signs for sixth C-390 Millennium aircraft with 10 options for future European acquisition
Portugal was the second country to purchase the C-390 Millennium aircraft for its air force, originally signing for five aircraft in 2019. This order marks the first time an operator has signed an additional order for the C-390.
Paris Air Show 2025: Lockheed says TR-3 upgrade “closing in” on completion
The TR-3 configured F-35 aircraft have rolled off production lines since July 2024, but are still not yet combat capable and are still awaiting final sign-off for the software upgrade.
Spanish Army’s VAMTAC drone acquisition progresses ongoing UAV investment
Spain has made clear its intent to acquire a range of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), including those that will form part of its wider VAMTAC programme, announced in June 2025.
Further funding allocated for Eurofighter Typhoon ECRS Mk2 radar programme
The latest tranche of funding from the UK government comes ahead of the radar's integration into Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft from 2028.
Belgium’s F-35A order progresses at it awaits first jet delivery by late 2025
The first aircraft delivery timeline confirmation comes as Belgium weighs up an additional F-3A buy from Lockheed Martin.
Enhancing education: How CAE is embracing new technology to boost military training
In Conversation... Shephard's Gerrard Cowan talks to CAE's Marc-Olivier Sabourin about how the training and simulation industry can help militaries achieve essential levels of readiness by leveraging new technology, innovative procurement methods and a truly collaborative approach.