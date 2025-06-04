Rafael to unveil new Iron Beam laser director at Paris Air Show
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems will unveil an upgraded laser director for its Iron Beam High-Energy Laser Weapon Systems (HELWS) at the Paris Air Show later this month alongside the family of three variants.
The weapons consist of 100kW Iron Beam 450, 50kW Iron Beam M (mobile) 250 and 10kW Iron Beam Lite, a tactical system for mobile units. They have been designed for air defence such as defeating uncrewed aerial systems(UAS), rockets and mortars.
The unveiling of Iron Beam 450 laser director is a major step as it is the first significant presentation of the improved system and follows the announcement
More from Land Warfare
-
Czech Republic set to order RBS 70 NG systems as CAESAR howitzers begin production
The Czech Government is to approve the purchase of a fleet of vehicle mounted integrated air defence systems as the country invests to overhaul its equipment. Spending includes two dozen F-35As, CAESAR howitzers and refurbished Leopard tanks.
-
Latvian ASCOD IFVs to enter service next year as country’s land programmes surge
Latvia is buying Austrian Spanish Cooperative Development (ASCOD) infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs). The country is investing widely including in the purchase of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Patria 6×6 vehicles, TRML-4D air defence radars and air defence systems and UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters.
-
Israel brings down drones using a laser, claiming operational first
The announced successful deployment of a prototype laser foreshadows Rafael Advanced Defense Systems’ plans to begin rolling out versions of its Iron Beam laser, beginning later this year.
-
Hanwha contracted to further develop long-range missile defence radar
The new Multi-Function Radar (MFR) is being developed under Phase II Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (L-SAM-II) and is planned to provide three to four times greater coverage than the earlier version of L-SAM.
-
Improved British Army Javelin launcher passes milestone as more missile orders placed
Almost US$2 billon has been placed in orders for the Javelin anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) in the past 18 months with the British Army just announcing firing of its Lightweight Command Launch Unit (LWCLU) over an extended range.