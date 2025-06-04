To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rafael to unveil new Iron Beam laser director at Paris Air Show

4th June 2025 - 20:58 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Iron Beam 450 is the most powerful of the three systems. (Photo Rafael)

Israel has a substantial air defence system which includes Iron Dome and David’s Sling but laser systems will allow lower cost intercepts for short ranges against smaller threats.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems will unveil an upgraded laser director for its Iron Beam High-Energy Laser Weapon Systems (HELWS) at the Paris Air Show later this month alongside the family of three variants.

The weapons consist of 100kW Iron Beam 450, 50kW Iron Beam M (mobile) 250 and 10kW Iron Beam Lite, a tactical system for mobile units. They have been designed for air defence such as defeating uncrewed aerial systems(UAS), rockets and mortars.

The unveiling of Iron Beam 450 laser director is a major step as it is the first significant presentation of the improved system and follows the announcement

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

