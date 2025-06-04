Rafael to unveil new Iron Beam laser director at Paris Air Show

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems will unveil an upgraded laser director for its Iron Beam High-Energy Laser Weapon Systems (HELWS) at the Paris Air Show later this month alongside the family of three variants.

The weapons consist of 100kW Iron Beam 450, 50kW Iron Beam M (mobile) 250 and 10kW Iron Beam Lite, a tactical system for mobile units. They have been designed for air defence such as defeating uncrewed aerial systems(UAS), rockets and mortars.

The unveiling of Iron Beam 450 laser director is a major step as it is the first significant presentation of the improved system and follows the announcement