Italy begins hunt for Puma replacement
The Italian Government has begun its search for a reconnaissance vehicle likely to replace its ageing Puma 4×4 fleet after publishing a contract notice asking for proposals.
The need is not specified as a requirement to replace the Pumas but the vehicles have served in the reconnaissance role since the 1990s, are technologically out of date and reaching the end of their life in terms of mechanics.
The Italian Army's current reconnaissance needs are met by Pumas, of which the Italian Army received 180. It has also previously received 380 Puma 6x6 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).
The Italian Ministry of
