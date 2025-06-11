To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Italy begins hunt for Puma replacement

11th June 2025 - 13:45 GMT | by Damian Kemp, Peter Magill in London

RSS

Italian Army Pumas are set for replacement. (Photo: IDV)

The Italian Army operates Pumas in 6×6 and 4×4 configurations but the platforms are ageing and numbers have fallen with obsolescence also being an issue. Any replacement is likely to have a focus on the involvement of local industry.

The Italian Government has begun its search for a reconnaissance vehicle likely to replace its ageing Puma 4×4 fleet after publishing a contract notice asking for proposals.

The need is not specified as a requirement to replace the Pumas but the vehicles have served in the reconnaissance role since the 1990s, are technologically out of date and reaching the end of their life in terms of mechanics.

The Italian Army's current reconnaissance needs are met by Pumas, of which the Italian Army received 180. It has also previously received 380 Puma 6x6 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The Italian Ministry of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio
Peter Magill

Author

Peter Magill

Peter Magill is a Defence Researcher at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us