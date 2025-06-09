Orders roll in for VAMTAC tactical vehicles as first is delivered to New Zealand
The Spanish Ministry of Defence (MoD) early in June announced plans to purchase more VAMTAC ST5 4×4 vehicles, which will be equipped with uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and Romania last month announced plans to buy 24 of the same type.
Separately, the New Zealand MoD announced in late May that it had received the first of the VAMTAC ST5 vehicles which is part of an order for 20 of the vehicles which were ordered alongside 40 VAMTAC CK3 medium-sized utility vehicles.
The Spanish MoD announced this month that it intended to purchase an unknown quantity of additional VAMTAC ST5s. These
