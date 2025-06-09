To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Orders roll in for VAMTAC tactical vehicles as first is delivered to New Zealand

Orders roll in for VAMTAC tactical vehicles as first is delivered to New Zealand

9th June 2025 - 17:12 GMT | by Damian Kemp, Peter Magill in London

The First VAMTAC has arrived in Auckland, New Zealand after leaving Spain on a Royal New Zealand C-130J in mid-May. (Photo: New Zealand Ministry of Defence)

The VAMTAC (Vehículo de Alta Movilidad Táctico or High Mobility Tactical Vehicle) 4×4 by Urovesa is in service with or has been ordered by eight countries, the most recent being Spain this month and Romania last month.

The Spanish Ministry of Defence (MoD) early in June announced plans to purchase more VAMTAC ST5 4×4 vehicles, which will be equipped with uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and Romania last month announced plans to buy 24 of the same type.

Separately, the New Zealand MoD announced in late May that it had received the first of the VAMTAC ST5 vehicles which is part of an order for 20 of the vehicles which were ordered alongside 40 VAMTAC CK3 medium-sized utility vehicles.

The Spanish MoD announced this month that it intended to purchase an unknown quantity of additional VAMTAC ST5s. These

