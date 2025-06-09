Orders roll in for VAMTAC tactical vehicles as first is delivered to New Zealand

The First VAMTAC has arrived in Auckland, New Zealand after leaving Spain on a Royal New Zealand C-130J in mid-May. (Photo: New Zealand Ministry of Defence)

The VAMTAC (Vehículo de Alta Movilidad Táctico or High Mobility Tactical Vehicle) 4×4 by Urovesa is in service with or has been ordered by eight countries, the most recent being Spain this month and Romania last month.