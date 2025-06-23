GM Defense teams up with NP Aerospace for British Army vehicle requirement

US company GM Defense, a division of the giant General Motors, has signed an agreement with the UK’s NP Aerospace to offer the former’s Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) for the UK’s LMV requirement, as both companies look beyond meeting the requirement to future projects.

LMV is the first of the LMP procurements to theoretically get off the ground after a Request for Information (RfI) for the segment was launched in January 2025 ahead of plans to launch a Request for Tender in November and selection a year later. Caution is the industry watchword, however, as the programme has struggled in