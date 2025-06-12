Refresh of Romanian army vehicles speeds up
Romania has reportedly received its first Otokar Cobra MkII 4×4 light tactical armoured vehicles, seven months after signing a RON4.3 billion (US$854 million) contract for 1,059 vehicles.
The delivery of the vehicles was reported by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency which released an image of more than a dozen vehicles lined up as part of the handover.
The first 278 vehicles are being made in Turkey and the remainder in Romania under a joint venture which was formally established in April this year. At the time of the official signing of the joint venture, it was stated that the first
