Refresh of Romanian army vehicles speeds up

12th June 2025 - 13:43 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The first of Otokar’s Cobras have been delivered to Romania. (Photo: Otokar via Anadolu news agency)

Romania received its first Cobra MkII 4×4 light tactical armoured vehicles, ordered Abrams main battle tanks (MBTs) and VAMTAC light vehicles, and is set to invest billions-of-dollars in infantry fighting vehicles.

Romania has reportedly received its first Otokar Cobra MkII 4×4 light tactical armoured vehicles, seven months after signing a RON4.3 billion (US$854 million) contract for 1,059 vehicles.

The delivery of the vehicles was reported by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency which released an image of more than a dozen vehicles lined up as part of the handover.

The first 278 vehicles are being made in Turkey and the remainder in Romania under a joint venture which was formally established in April this year. At the time of the official signing of the joint venture, it was stated that the first

