CV90 user group signs agreement to improve procurement and commonality

9th June 2025 - 09:35 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The latest BAE Systems Hagglunds CV90 Mk IV featuring a new turret with greater internal volume which can be armed with different medium-calibre cannons was displayed at Eurosatory 2024. (Photo: BAE Systems Hagglunds)

The CV90 is in service with or ordered by ten countries. The agreement between six of these countries is designed to create commonality to provide economies of scale and a reduced training burden.

Estonia, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to collaborate on the purchase of BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 armoured vehicles and agree on common technical specifications and requirements for the new vehicles.

Norway’s Minister of Defence Tore O Sandvik said that in the first move under the agreement Norway will buy another 80 CV90s to add to the 164 vehicles the country’s army already operates.

Sandvik said that to facilitate joint procurements the countries participating in the collaboration have agreed on common technical specifications and requirements for the new vehicles.

Among other things, the

