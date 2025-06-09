CV90 user group signs agreement to improve procurement and commonality
Estonia, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to collaborate on the purchase of BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 armoured vehicles and agree on common technical specifications and requirements for the new vehicles.
Norway’s Minister of Defence Tore O Sandvik said that in the first move under the agreement Norway will buy another 80 CV90s to add to the 164 vehicles the country’s army already operates.
Sandvik said that to facilitate joint procurements the countries participating in the collaboration have agreed on common technical specifications and requirements for the new vehicles.
