Sweden to purchase IRIS-T air defence systems for $930 million
Sweden has agreed to buy Diehl’s IRIS-T SLM (surface launched medium-range) air defence systems at value of SEK9 billion (US$930 million) as the country ramps up its defence spend to meet new NATO targets.
The package, according to Christer Mellgren, project manager at FMV, included “both medium and short-range air defence systems” which also includes “missile systems, various radar systems, command and control systems, vehicle systems and more”.
The materiel is intended for all brigade air defence companies, the FMV added.
As a first step, the FMV signed contracts for seven fire units of Diehl’s IRIS-T SLM system which was
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
GM Defense teams up with NP Aerospace for British Army vehicle requirement
The UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) has three types of vehicles: medium protected, light protected and light mobility (LMV). US company GM Defense and the UK’s NP Aerospace have teamed up to make an offering for the latter. The LMP will replace more than a dozen vehicle types with as few as three or four models.
-
Bids in for Canadian Bv206 replacement
If all goes to plan, initial delivery of the selected vehicle could take place in 2029/2030 with final delivery in 2031/2032. The Bv206 were supplied to Canada many years ago and are in urgent need of replacement. More than 11,000 Bv206 were built for worldwide sale.
-
Paris Air Show 2025: MBDA bets on carmaker to help make new one-way effector
The One-Way Effector (OWE) is a ground-launched missile or drome designed to act as a swarm to overwhelm air defence systems. It was displayed for the first time in Paris this week.