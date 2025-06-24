To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Sweden to purchase IRIS-T air defence systems for $930 million

24th June 2025 - 11:30 GMT | by Lucy Powell

RSS

IRIS-T SLM was ordered by Egypt and shown at ILA in 2022. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

This recent purchase of the medium-range air defence system adds to the country’s ongoing efforts to ramp up its overall defence readiness and capabilities.

Sweden has agreed to buy Diehl’s IRIS-T SLM (surface launched medium-range) air defence systems at value of SEK9 billion (US$930 million) as the country ramps up its defence spend to meet new NATO targets.

The package, according to Christer Mellgren, project manager at FMV, included “both medium and short-range air defence systems” which also includes “missile systems, various radar systems, command and control systems, vehicle systems and more”.

The materiel is intended for all brigade air defence companies, the FMV added.

As a first step, the FMV signed contracts for seven fire units of Diehl’s IRIS-T SLM system which was

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell

