Autonomous Mine Hunting: Supplying the British Solution (Studio)

Navies around the world are increasingly looking at autonomous systems for the mine countermeasures (MCM) mission.

WISEX in Scotland gave the Royal Navy a chance to review solutions from companies such as Raytheon Technologies.

During WISEX, Raytheon demonstrated the capabilities of its AN/AQS-20 advanced mine hunting sonar system, which is already in service with the US Navy.

With the Royal Navy working to define its MCM requirements, Raytheon UK is planning an offering with maximum domestic content.