Autonomous Mine Hunting: Supplying the British Solution (Studio)

ST Engineering nets Falaj 3 OPV subcontract
Four ships are being built for the UAE Navy by Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB).
WISEX in Scotland gave the Royal Navy a chance to review solutions from companies such as Raytheon Technologies.
During WISEX, Raytheon demonstrated the capabilities of its AN/AQS-20 advanced mine hunting sonar system, which is already in service with the US Navy.
With the Royal Navy working to define its MCM requirements, Raytheon UK is planning an offering with maximum domestic content.
Four ships are being built for the UAE Navy by Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB).
An €80 million multirole vessel contract for Fincantieri includes an option to provide two more units.
A series of joint projects will see Ukraine acquire new ships, weapons and help to develop naval facilities.
The Royal Navy is looking to future proof the mine countermeasure (MCM) mission through the use of autonomous systems integrated with advanced sensors.
UAE-made 17m USV family to include autonomous technology from Israel.
WISEX gave the Royal Navy a chance to view first-hand the capabilities of the Raytheon Technologies AN/AQS-20 mine hunting sonar.