Up-close with Leonardo's LIONFISH® (Sponsored video)

India receives first-in-class P15B destroyer
The Indian Navy should commission its first Visakhapatnam-class destroyer shortly after it was handed over by its shipbuilder.
Completion of builder’s trials for new LPD paves the way for acceptance trials by the end of 2021.
A working group will establish how the Netherlands' Walrus-class boats can be kept in service for longer.
Raytheon obtains Tomahawk Block Va contract modification from NAVAIR.
A possible sale of Dutch frigates and minehunters to Greece would build on the previously announced deal with France for three new frigates.