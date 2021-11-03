To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Up-close with Leonardo's LIONFISH® (Sponsored video)

3rd November 2021 - 14:52 GMT | by Industry Spotlight

Drawing on the experience gained in the small- and medium-calibre sector and with an eye on technological evolution, Leonardo has developed the LIONFISH® family. Watch the video now.

This featured video is brought to you by Leonardo.

The four models included in the family, Ultralight, Inner Reloading, Top (12.7 mm calibre) and 20 (20 mm calibre), have been designed for border control, maritime traffic interdiction, law enforcement, to counteract asymmetric aerial and surface threats and sudden attacks. The modularity of easy installation and deinstallation enable primary and secondary armament and a quick reconfiguration of the platforms on which the turrets are integrated. Watch the video to learn more.

 

