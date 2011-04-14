SAIC to support NSWC India

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) announced today it was awarded a task order by the US Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Indian Head Division to provide the Department of Defense (DoD) with a scientific research program to help enable equipment and infrastructure lifecycle and sustainment enhancements. The task order has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, and a total value of more than $41 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed primarily in Indian Head, Md. The task order was awarded under the US Navy's SeaPort e-contract.

The DoD 2009 Cost of Corrosion study estimates that the US Navy spends more than $6 billion annually to address corrosion and other forms of materials degradation. Under the task order, SAIC will help address this challenge by providing the DoD with an effective scientific research program that concentrates on materials degradation exploration and advanced materials development. The understanding gained from these studies will help the DoD implement lifecycle and sustainment improvements based on true total ownership cost. SAIC will also provide scientific, engineering, logistical, and programmatic support of this effort in areas including environmental compliance, specification development, test and evaluation, and training and education.

"Warfighter assets degrade asymmetrically, driving the need for material readiness, supply chain optimization, and new technology development and implementation," said J.T. Grumski, SAIC senior vice president and business unit general manager. "We look forward to working with the Indian Head Division to help meet this need by bringing the right people, systems, and technology together to develop an effective research program to help reduce lifecycle costs and increase the sustainability of military equipment and infrastructure."

Source: SAIC

