SAHA 2026: Aselsan seeks to replicate Turkey’s UAV success at sea
Aselsan unveiled two new uncrewed naval systems – the TUFAN uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) and the KILIÇ family of autonomous underwater strike systems – at SAHA 2026 in Istanbul on 5 May 2026.
TUFAN is designed to perform both offensive and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. The platform combines high speed and manoeuvrability with advanced autonomy, enabling deployment in both littoral and open-sea conditions. Its swarm-enabled architecture supports simultaneous tasks including reconnaissance, surveillance and precision engagement.
KILIÇ, meanwhile, represents Aselsan’s entry into the subsurface domain. The family of autonomous underwater strike systems is developed for asymmetric warfare and covert
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