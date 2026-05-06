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HHI poised to start submarine production in Peru pending election outcome

6th May 2026 - 09:02 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

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HHI displayed a model of its HDS-1500 submarine at the Sea Air Space expo last month. (Photo: author)

South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries confirmed to Shephard that the company is awaiting the Peruvian government’s decision to allow it to move forward with the production of the HDS-1500 submarine.

The Peruvian Navy wants to modernise its submarine fleet, and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) is positioning itself as the partner of choice. “We are waiting for the new Peruvian government, which will be sworn in in July,” a senior executive at HHI explained to Shephard this week. “When the new administration takes office, we will be ready to take this project to the new ministers.”

The executive added that the companies aims to sign a construction contract “hopefully...within this year.”

HHI and Peru’s state-run shipyard SIMA signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint development of submarines during the APEC 2024 summit,

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Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

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Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

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