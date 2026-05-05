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India’s high-altitude logistics drone push drives demand as BonV Aero launches Air Orca

5th May 2026 - 11:57 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi, India

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BonV Aero’s Air Orca can operate in challenging terrains and extreme altitudes. (Photo: BonV Aero)

The Indian Army’s major drone procurement programme has drawn attention from BonV Aero which has launched its heavy-lift platform for extreme terrain missions.

Driven by harsh conditions along Eastern Ladakh and the Western border, the Indian Army is pursuing large-scale induction of logistics uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) to fill its last-mile delivery gap. Major high-altitude posts lack reliable road access and face extreme weather, making supplies by mules, porters or helicopters risky – and costly.

In a significant boost to battlefield logistics, India’s BonV Aero recently launched its cargo drone platform, Air Orca, addressing the Indian Army’s Request for Information (RfI) focused on autonomous payload delivery in extreme terrains.

The RfI defines two variants of logistics drones for the Indian Army’s 570‑unit procurement programme –

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Neelam Mathews

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Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

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