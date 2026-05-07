Industrial capacity under scrutiny as US approves further $8.6 billion Middle East arms sale
The US has approved a new batch of emergency foreign military equipment sales to its Middle Eastern allies, worth a total of US$8.6 billion, as continued conflict in the Gulf from Operation Epic Fury depletes air defence missile stockpiles.
Each sale was detailed by the US Department of State an “emergency” approval, done to secure the “national security interests of the United States”.
Kuwait was approved to buy an Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) at a cost of $2.5 billion, enhancing its ability to address threats.
Designed by Northrop Grumman, the IBCS is already operated by Poland and is in full-rate
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