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Industrial capacity under scrutiny as US approves further $8.6 billion Middle East arms sale

7th May 2026 - 11:17 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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Qatar has requested $4 billion in Patriot missiles and equipment from the US. (Photo: US Army)

The fast-tracked emergency approvals come as the conflict in the Middle East stretches out into its third month, after Iranian attacks depleted US allies’ missile stockpiles and testing air defence systems.

The US has approved a new batch of emergency foreign military equipment sales to its Middle Eastern allies, worth a total of US$8.6 billion, as continued conflict in the Gulf from Operation Epic Fury depletes air defence missile stockpiles.

Each sale was detailed by the US Department of State an “emergency” approval, done to secure the “national security interests of the United States”.

Kuwait was approved to buy an Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) at a cost of $2.5 billion, enhancing its ability to address threats.

Designed by Northrop Grumman, the IBCS is already operated by Poland and is in full-rate

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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