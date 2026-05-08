Romania selects Rheinmetall Lynx IFV as local defence manufacturing expands
Following a competitive evaluation, Romania has selected the German Rheinmetall KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) to meet its future requirements and is expected to place an initial contract for 232 vehicles through the EU’s Security Action For Europe (SAFE) funding programme.
Most of these will be built at the Rheinmetall Automecanica facility in Romania. The deal included a follow-on contract for a further 66 Lynx IFVs which will be funded through the normal defence budget in the future. The total programme, as noted on Shephard Defence Insight, is valued at €2.6 billion (US$3.04 billion),
The Lynx IFVs will replace the Romanian-built MLI-84 IFV
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