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Romania selects Rheinmetall Lynx IFV as local defence manufacturing expands

8th May 2026 - 09:56 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

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Production of the Otokar Cobra II (4x4) armoured vehicle has already started in Romania with the all-welded steel hull of this four-door version with load area at the rear shown in the manipulator. (Photo: Otokar)

As part of a multi-billion-dollar vehicle and artillery overhaul, Romania has officially selected the KF41 Lynx IFV to replace its ageing Soviet-based platforms.

Following a competitive evaluation, Romania has selected the German Rheinmetall KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) to meet its future requirements and is expected to place an initial contract for 232 vehicles through the EU’s Security Action For Europe (SAFE) funding programme.

Most of these will be built at the Rheinmetall Automecanica facility in Romania. The deal included a follow-on contract for a further 66 Lynx IFVs which will be funded through the normal defence budget in the future. The total programme, as noted on Shephard Defence Insight, is valued at €2.6 billion (US$3.04 billion), 

The Lynx IFVs will replace the Romanian-built MLI-84 IFV

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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