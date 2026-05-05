Baykar’s Akinci: Local participation and export freedom drive $4.63 billion success story
An estimated US$4.63 billion has been spent by countries acquiring the Akinci drone, according to research by Shephard Defence Insight, underscored by its appeal among nations seeking a proven and relatively affordable multi-role system.
The multi-domain, uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) was first unveiled by Turkish company Baykar in 2019. Two years later, in 2021, it officially entered the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces, signalled by a ceremony on 29 August 2021 which was attended by Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Since then, the UCAV is estimated to have been acquired by a further 11 customers.
The country estimated to have ordered the highest number of Akincis
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