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Baykar’s Akinci: Local participation and export freedom drive $4.63 billion success story

5th May 2026 - 09:31 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

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Unveiled in 2019, the Akinci is a sovereign Turkish UCAV equipped with a range of Turkish subsystems. (Photo: Baykar)

The success of the Akinci drone stems from Turkey’s push for domestically produced components – which has led to fewer export restrictions – and from manufacturer Baykar’s willingness to coproduce the drone with customers’ domestic industries.

An estimated US$4.63 billion has been spent by countries acquiring the Akinci drone, according to research by Shephard Defence Insight, underscored by its appeal among nations seeking a proven and relatively affordable multi-role system.

The multi-domain, uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) was first unveiled by Turkish company Baykar in 2019. Two years later, in 2021, it officially entered the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces, signalled by a ceremony on 29 August 2021 which was attended by Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Since then, the UCAV is estimated to have been acquired by a further 11 customers. 

The country estimated to have ordered the highest number of Akincis

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Matty Todhunter

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Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Air Desk Lead & Senior UAV Analyst for Defence Insight. He won …

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