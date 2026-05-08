Rheinmetall’s Lynx XM30 to go to “shakedown testing” ahead of its delivery to the US Army

American Rheinmetall is currently carrying out construction and integration of its Lynx prototypes selected for Phase 4 of the US Army XM30 Mechanised Infantry Combat Vehicle (MICV) programme (previously named Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle [OMFV]). Set to be handed over to the branch in Q3 2026, the platforms will first pass through an in-house assessment.

“Before delivery to the army, American Rheinmetall will conduct internal shakedown testing on the prototypes,” an official spokesperson for the company told Shephard.

Under this process, the company will evaluate whether systems and subsystems are operating safely, reliably and within required performance parameters. The