Rheinmetall’s Lynx XM30 to go to “shakedown testing” ahead of its delivery to the US Army
American Rheinmetall is currently carrying out construction and integration of its Lynx prototypes selected for Phase 4 of the US Army XM30 Mechanised Infantry Combat Vehicle (MICV) programme (previously named Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle [OMFV]). Set to be handed over to the branch in Q3 2026, the platforms will first pass through an in-house assessment.
“Before delivery to the army, American Rheinmetall will conduct internal shakedown testing on the prototypes,” an official spokesperson for the company told Shephard.
Under this process, the company will evaluate whether systems and subsystems are operating safely, reliably and within required performance parameters. The
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Land Warfare
-
Saab to begin delivering new missile variant for RBS 70 air defence system in 2027
The Bolide 2 missile has a larger warhead than the original version as well as an aluminium nose cone, which replaces a copper version and allows for more explosive content and fragments.
-
SAHA 2026: MKE sets its sights on the Turkish Army’s self-propelled guns
With multiple artillery platforms on display at SAHA 2026, Turkey’s defence contractors are positioning to replace the country’s older imported platforms.
-
Saab unveils new round to defeat explosive reactive armour
The HEAT 758 has a tandem warhead consisting of an initial charge which neutralises the explosive reactive armour and the main charge which penetrates the primary armour. It is fired from a standard Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon launcher and has been ordered by an undisclosed customer.