Canada boosts Arctic presence as CCGS Donjek prepares for sea trials this year
Irving Shipbuilding has been advancing with the construction of the first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) for the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG). After launching the future CCGS Donjek, the company is now preparing the platform for entering sea testing.
An official spokesperson for the vendor confirmed to Shephard that its shipbuilders continue outfitting work with the vessel ahead of the trials, which “are scheduled for late summer” on the East Coast of Canada. Meanwhile, “the ship will be delivered in the fall”.
The Harry DeWolf-class platform will support offshore fisheries enforcement, search-and-rescue and environmental response operations. Its
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