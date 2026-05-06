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Canada boosts Arctic presence as CCGS Donjek prepares for sea trials this year

6th May 2026 - 13:58 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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CCG AOPS Donjek is the first of two Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships for the Canadian Coast Guard. (Photo: Irving Shipbuilding)

CCGS Donjek is currently being prepared to start testing and be handed over to the Canadian Coast Guard in the second half of 2026.

Irving Shipbuilding has been advancing with the construction of the first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) for the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG). After launching the future CCGS Donjek, the company is now preparing the platform for entering sea testing.

An official spokesperson for the vendor confirmed to Shephard that its shipbuilders continue outfitting work with the vessel ahead of the trials, which “are scheduled for late summer” on the East Coast of Canada. Meanwhile, “the ship will be delivered in the fall”.

The Harry DeWolf-class platform will support offshore fisheries enforcement, search-and-rescue and environmental response operations. Its

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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