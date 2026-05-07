Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • SAHA 2026: MKE sets its sights on the Turkish Army’s self-propelled guns

SAHA 2026: MKE sets its sights on the Turkish Army’s self-propelled guns

7th May 2026 - 16:05 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in Istanbul, Turkey

RSS

The Gurhan and Attila on display at SAHA 2026. (Photo: author)

With multiple artillery platforms on display at SAHA 2026, Turkey’s defence contractors are positioning to replace the country’s older imported platforms.

At the heart of SAHA 2026 is the theme of self-reliance. Turkey, for years a net defence importer, is striving to achieve defence industrial independence. Not just Turkish-built, but also Turkish-designed platforms are increasingly replacing their imported rivals.

One area that appears to be next for a Turkish refresh is self-propelled howitzers (SPH). Currently, Turkey operates approximately 750 SPHs. These are spread across the M44TI, Firtina, M107 and M110. Of these, only the Firtina was domestically produced, though it is a licensed variant of the K9 Thunder, rather than a Turkish vehicle.

Turkey took the first step

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Dr Peter Magill

Author

Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us