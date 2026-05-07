SAHA 2026: MKE sets its sights on the Turkish Army’s self-propelled guns

At the heart of SAHA 2026 is the theme of self-reliance. Turkey, for years a net defence importer, is striving to achieve defence industrial independence. Not just Turkish-built, but also Turkish-designed platforms are increasingly replacing their imported rivals.

One area that appears to be next for a Turkish refresh is self-propelled howitzers (SPH). Currently, Turkey operates approximately 750 SPHs. These are spread across the M44TI, Firtina, M107 and M110. Of these, only the Firtina was domestically produced, though it is a licensed variant of the K9 Thunder, rather than a Turkish vehicle.

Turkey took the first step