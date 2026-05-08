Saab to begin delivering new missile variant for RBS 70 air defence system in 2027
Saab Dynamics has developed a new version of the Bolide missile, Bolide 2, used with the RBS 70 man-portable and vehicle-mounted short-range air defence missile system.
The RBS 70, including older versions and the RBS 70 Next Generation (RBS 70 NG), is in service with more than 25 countries. Many customers use the system as part of a multi-layered air defence strategy and, notably, for counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) roles.
Test firings of the Bolide 2 missile from RBS 70 launchers have already taken place and deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027. Pre-production is expected to start in
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