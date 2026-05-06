Brazil’s naval ambitions now firmly anchored in Europe
Brazil is using a diversified set of European industrial partnerships to prop ambitions that range from a domestically built frigate fleet to potentially becoming the southern hemisphere’s only operator of a nuclear-powered attack submarine.
The commissioning of the Tamandaré (F200) into the Brazilian Navy on 24 April 2026 marked the most visible moment yet in that strategy. Built at the TKMS shipyard in Itajaí, Brazil in less than four years, the lead ship of the Tamandaré Class Frigates Programme (PFCT) is the first vessel of the naval project. Three further frigates of the first batch are to be delivered
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