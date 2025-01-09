Why Embraer’s C-390 Millennium’s star is on the rise

Embraer’s medium airlift transport aircraft has enjoyed a recent surge in sales momentum, with six customers confirming orders for an estimated 19 aircraft in 2024, with some slated for delivery in 2025.

Previously designated as the KC-390, the C-390 Millennium named the Brazilian Air Force as the launch customer in 2014, with it first entering service in 2019. Since then, Embraer has had 10 customers sign for the aircraft, with plenty of other interest reportedly in the pipeline.

Compared against other transport aircraft options, it is the newest entrant into the market, competing against the likes of Lockheed Martin’s C-130H