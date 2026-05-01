SAHA 2026 to Convene the Global Defence Ecosystem

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From 5–9 May 2026, SAHA 2026 will bring the international defence and aerospace community to Istanbul for one of the sector’s most strategically significant global gatherings. Organised by SAHA Istanbul at the Istanbul Expo Center, the exhibition is positioned not merely as a trade fair, but as a high-value platform where industrial capability, defence diplomacy, innovation, and international cooperation converge. The event’s central message is clear: Rule the Technology, Shape the Future.

SAHA 2026 is set to host 1,700+ exhibitors across a 100,000+ sqm exhibition footprint, bringing together companies, universities, public institutions, decision-makers, and sector professionals from 120+ countries and 53 sectors. Building on the momentum of the previous edition, the exhibition will once again serve as a meeting point for official delegations, hosted buyers, procurement authorities, and senior industry representatives seeking concrete cooperation opportunities across land, naval, aerospace, unmanned, cyber, and space domains.

The event’s value proposition lies in its ability to combine visibility with transaction potential. SAHA 2026 will feature tailored B2B, G2B, and G2G meetings, international panels, keynote sessions, signing ceremonies, product launches, and focused dialogue formats designed to accelerate collaboration and market access. In the previous edition, the exhibition generated more than 25,000 business meetings, 133 strategic agreements, and $6.2 billionin business volume, reinforcing its role as a serious commercial and geopolitical platform for the defence and aerospace industry.

Beyond the exhibition floor, SAHA 2026 will present a broader experience shaped by emerging technologies and operational relevance. Highlights include the FPV Drone Zone, SAHA UGV Challenge, SAHA Rover Challenge, thematic and national pavilions, and an expanded Naval & Outdoor Exhibition Areadesigned to showcase full-scale systems and next-generation capabilities more effectively. The exhibition will also host sector-focused discussions under the SAHA Talks umbrella and provide a platform for NATO NIF-related engagement, underlining its relevance not only for industry, but also for the future architecture of innovation and allied cooperation.

For international participants, SAHA 2026 offers more than market exposure. It offers direct access to Türkiye’s expanding defence and aerospace ecosystem, a flexible and capable industrial base, and a platform where long-term partnerships, technology transfer, and trusted cooperation can be developed in person. As global supply chains, threat environments, and security priorities continue to evolve, SAHA 2026 stands out as a venue where strategic dialogue can be translated into tangible industrial outcomes.

To find out more about SAHA 2026, click here.