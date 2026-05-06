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Malaysian Army vehicle renewal slowed by politics, scandal and economic strain

6th May 2026 - 15:23 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

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The Cendana Auto-Hanwha Aerospace MIFV-CH25 proof of concept vehicle displayed at DSA 2026. (Photo: author)

Despite political and economic headwinds, companies are positioning themselves for current and upcoming Malaysian Army requirements. Shephard spoke with some of them at DSA 2026.

Procurement decisions for the Malaysian Army are currently uncertain owing to several factors, namely the economic impact of the war in the Middle East, criminal charges against former Army Chief Gen Hafizuddeain Jantan, and the Malaysian government having less than two years before an election is called. 

The economic impact of the Iran war stems partly from Malaysia maintaining a fuel subsidy that is politically untenable to remove, meaning the rising cost of oil has thus impacted government finances. This is coupled with the fact that a general election must be held before February 2028, leading to the Malaysian government being cautious

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Dzirhan Mahadzir

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Dzirhan Mahadzir

Dzirhan Mahadzir is a freelance defence journalist and analyst based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, who …

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