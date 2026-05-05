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US Navy to accelerate the replenishment of SM-6 stocks as demand continues to surge

5th May 2026 - 13:55 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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USS Daniel Inouye launches an SM-6 missile. (Photo: Missile Defence Agency)

The Naval Sea Systems Command exercised a US$335 million modification to a contract with RTX Raytheon to support increasing the production of Standard Missiles 6 by 2030. Shephard spoke with the company president about how the company has scaled to meet demand.

The US Navy (USN) is advancing the replenishment of its reserves of Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) and recently announced the award of a more than $335 million firm-fixed-price modification to a previous contract with RTX Raytheon.

The Naval Sea Systems Command agreement covered the manufacturing, assembly, test and delivery of an undisclosed number of rounds by May 2030.

“Contracts of this nature are an essential step in sustaining production, and we remain focused on enhancing our operations to meet unprecedented demand,” Phil Jasper, president of Raytheon, explained to Shephard.

The interceptor has been playing a critical role in Operation Epic

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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