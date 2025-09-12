DSEI 2025: ST Engineering and ARIS discuss partnership to offer Bronco all-terrain carrier to Italian Army.
The discussion covers the multi-mission flexibility of the Bronco tracked platform, its combat-proven capabilities and ST Engineering's strategy of sourcing industrial partners for local production.
