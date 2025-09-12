To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • DSEI 2025: ST Engineering and ARIS discuss partnership to offer Bronco all-terrain carrier to Italian Army.

DSEI 2025: ST Engineering and ARIS discuss partnership to offer Bronco all-terrain carrier to Italian Army.

12th September 2025 - 14:04 GMT | by Studio

RSS

ST Engineering's Bronco all-terrain carrier is a combat-proven design. (Photo: Shephard)

On the show floor at DSEI 2025, representatives from ST Engineering and ARIS, and retired Italian general Ivan Caruso outlined the background to the teaming agreement with land warfare expert Christopher F Foss.

Brought to you in partnership with ST Engineering

The discussion covers the multi-mission flexibility of the Bronco tracked platform, its combat-proven capabilities and ST Engineering's strategy of sourcing industrial partners for local production.

Studio

Author

Studio

Shephard Studio works closely with companies and event organisers across the aerospace and defence industry …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from DSEI 2025

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us