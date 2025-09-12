DSEI 2025: Raytheon UK CEO highlights RTX skills, innovation and UK footprint
Brought to you in partnership with Raytheon, an RTX company
In this interview, Gray discusses the breadth of RTX’s operations in the UK, spanning 30 sites and multiple business units, including Collins, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. He highlights the company’s investment in advanced manufacturing, STEM education, and skills development — including outreach to schools, graduate programmes, and professional training for staff.
The conversation also touches on digital innovation, including the use of digital twinning for weapons integration, and how this contributes to faster product development. Gray positions these initiatives within the broader context of the UK’s defence industrial strategy and the government’s push to expand skills and sovereign capability.
