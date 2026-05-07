USAF’s T-7A Red Hawk programme progresses with low-rate production to start in 2026
The US Air Force (USAF) is moving ahead with its US$219 million contract for the first 14 training aircraft to replace the T-38 Talon, as it cleared Boeing for production on its T-7A Red Hawk programme.
The programme had encountered testing delays ahead of the Milestone C decision and was first set for production in 2025. With production delayed until 2026, however, initial operational capability is now targeted for 2027.
In January 2025, the USAF and Boeing agreed to adjust part of the T-7A acquisition, with four more aircraft being acquired to help improve manufacturing readiness.
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