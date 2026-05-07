Saab unveils new round to defeat explosive reactive armour
Saab demonstrated a new high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) ammunition round on 5 May and released details of the ammunition and its ability to defeat explosive reactive armour (ERA) common to modern main battle tanks as well as heavy armoured vehicles.
HEAT 758 was fired before international users of the Carl-Gustaf launcher from 25 countries, including Ukrainian army officers, with the new round fired at the Saab Bofors range in Karlskoga, Sweden.
It features a tandem warhead; the initial charge neutralises the ERA installed on the outside of the armoured vehicle, allowing the main charge to then successfully penetrate the main armour.
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