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Saab unveils new round to defeat explosive reactive armour

7th May 2026 - 07:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Karlskoga, Sweden

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HEAT 758 is designed be effect against ERA protection from 600m. (Photo: Saab Dynamics)

The HEAT 758 has a tandem warhead consisting of an initial charge which neutralises the explosive reactive armour and the main charge which penetrates the primary armour. It is fired from a standard Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon launcher and has been ordered by an undisclosed customer.

Saab demonstrated a new high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) ammunition round on 5 May and released details of the ammunition and its ability to defeat explosive reactive armour (ERA) common to modern main battle tanks as well as heavy armoured vehicles.

HEAT 758 was fired before international users of the Carl-Gustaf launcher from 25 countries, including Ukrainian army officers, with the new round fired at the Saab Bofors range in Karlskoga, Sweden.

It features a tandem warhead; the initial charge neutralises the ERA installed on the outside of the armoured vehicle, allowing the main charge to then successfully penetrate the main armour.

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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