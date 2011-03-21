VT Miltope, US Army roll out MSD-V3

VT Miltope, a company of VT Systems, Inc. (VT Systems), recently hosted a Rollout Ceremony for the US Army's At-Platform Automatic Test Systems (APATS) Integrated Family of Test Equipment (IFTE) Maintenance Support Device-Version 3 (MSD-V3) program at its company headquarters in Hope Hull, Ala. Over 200 attendees from the MSD-V3 US Army-VT Miltope community as well as local dignitaries attended the ceremony.

The MSD-V3 is being produced under a five-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The MSD-V3 is a militarized rugged laptop specifically designed and tested to withstand the harshest of tactical environments and is the Army's newest standard for at-platform maintenance test systems.

Since 1995, VT Miltope has been a major player in the US Army's fielding of more than 40,000 APATS in the IFTE program. MSD-V3 is the physical manifestation of several years of user feedback, requirements, design, and testing efforts by the Army-VT Miltope team. VT Miltope is proud to celebrate this accomplishment with its Army program partners and is excited to fulfill the program requirements of up to 39,000 MSD-V3 systems.

"The MSD-V3 requirements were established through comprehensive collaboration with Army maintainers. The MSD-V3 hardware that we are fielding will improve the soldier's ability to perform their maintenance mission in extreme environmental environments and challenging tactical conditions."

Colonel John S. MYERS, Project Manager, Joint Combat Support Systems

"VT Miltope's workforce enthusiastically embraces the MSD mission and its importance to the US Army. Today we are seeing the culmination of months of dedicated work to design a system that gives the soldier the tools necessary to keep systems in the fight. We are proud to deliver robust test equipment that works in the toughest, harshest environments. Our primary interest is to continue meeting the Army's goal of ensuring mission readiness of systems in the field."

Source: VT Miltope

Follow Shephard News on Twitter