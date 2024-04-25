Poland and Netherlands approved for hundreds of air-to-ground missiles

The US State Department has approved the sale of almost US$2 billion in air-to-ground missiles to the Netherlands and Poland, specifically more than 600 Northrop Grumman AGM-88G AARGM-ER missiles.

Poland has been approved to buy 360 AARGM-ER All Up Rounds (AUR), eight AGM-88G AARGM-ER Guidance Sections (spares) and eight AGM-88G AARGM-ER Control Sections (spares).

In addition, the country was approved for ancillary items such as Dummy Air Training Missiles (DATM), software, embedded GPS receiver, US Government and contractor engineering and other related elements of logistics and programme support. The total Polish agreement was valued at $1.3 billion.

The Netherlands order was valued at $700 million and included 265 AGM-88G AARGM-ER AUR (including 15 Fly-to-Buy Rounds), eight AGM-88G AARGM-ER Guidance Sections (spares) and eight AGM-88G AARGM-ER Control Sections (spares). The Netherlands was also approved for the ancillary equipment on Poland’s list.

The AGM-88E will feature an advanced digital anti-radiation homing sensor, millimetre-wave radar terminal seeker, precise GPS/INS guidance and net-centric connectivity.

Poland’s likely purchase came on top last month’s approval to buy 821 AGM-158B-2 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with Extended Range (JASSM-ER) All-Up-Rounds for $1.8 billion and 745 AIM-120-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) for $1.7 billion.