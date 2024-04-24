Tekever unveils new swarm-controlling UAS

European UAS maker Tekever has unveiled a new modular platform at AUVSI’s Xponential exhibition in San Diego which can launch and control small swarming platforms.

The UAS, called ARX, is the company’s first drone to include swarm capabilities and offers an array of sensor choices including EO/IR, LIDAR, SAR and SIGINT/COMINT/ELINT. It also features advanced onboard AI/machine-learning capabilities, SATCOM and mesh connectivity, and readiness for GNSS-denied environments.

The UAS, with a MTOW of 600kg, will go to market in 2025 and enable long-range and long-endurance missions, combining powerful onboard sensors with the ability to carry and release a swarm of smaller UAS for detailed observation and inspection from much shorter distances.

The swarming capability can be used to support surveillance missions at sea and over land by identifying military threats. It can also be used for non-defence applications such fighting wildfires, detecting oil spills or inspecting suspicious vessels.

The company has also produced an ARX Digital Twin which is a model of the system that can serve as an indistinguishable digital counterpart for practical purposes, such as simulation, integration, testing, monitoring and maintenance. ARX shares common systems with the company's AR3, AR4 and AR5 UAS.