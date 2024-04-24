To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall wins communications deal that could be worth up to €400 million

24th April 2024 - 14:36 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

As many as 190,000 headsets may be ordered. (Image: Rheinmetall)

The systems have been purchased under a special fund which has already been tapped into for the purchase of 60 CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters worth up to €8 billion (US$8.7 billion) and thousands of Rheinmetall Caracal airmobile special operations vehicles worth €1.9 billion.

Rheinmetall has been awarded a €140 million contract for 60,000 communications headsets in a deal that could eventually be worth up to €400 million for 191,000 headsets.

The first delivery of 30,000 headsets, including connection cables, will be expected later this year with a call-off contract in place for a further 30,000 headsets to be delivered in 2025. Both delivery batches have been valued at around €140 million in total.

The intercom with hearing protection function will include active capsule ear protection which can reduce harmful impulse noise and amplifies quiet sounds. The headsets will also feature a microphone and can be connected to various radio communication devices.

In addition to the combined headset, the scope of supply includes various push-to-talk (PTT) buttons and different cable sets for connecting to a range of radios and on-board communication systems.

The procurement will be funded via a €100 billion fund approved in January 2022 by the German Bundestag to strengthen the country’s Federal Armed Forces. The fund was established in response to the need to address increased security concerns following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

