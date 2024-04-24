Rheinmetall wins communications deal that could be worth up to €400 million

Rheinmetall has been awarded a €140 million contract for 60,000 communications headsets in a deal that could eventually be worth up to €400 million for 191,000 headsets.

The first delivery of 30,000 headsets, including connection cables, will be expected later this year with a call-off contract in place for a further 30,000 headsets to be delivered in 2025. Both delivery batches have been valued at around €140 million in total.

The intercom with hearing protection function will include active capsule ear protection which can reduce harmful impulse noise and amplifies quiet sounds. The headsets will also feature a microphone and can be connected to various radio communication devices.

In addition to the combined headset, the scope of supply includes various push-to-talk (PTT) buttons and different cable sets for connecting to a range of radios and on-board communication systems.

The procurement will be funded via a €100 billion fund approved in January 2022 by the German Bundestag to strengthen the country’s Federal Armed Forces. The fund was established in response to the need to address increased security concerns following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.