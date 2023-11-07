General Atomics Aeronautical – Taking Information Dominance to the Next Level

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

7th November 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Featured Video

With Every New RPA Innovation, General Atomics Aeronautical Pushes the Boundaries of the Possible to Make the World Safer and More Secure.

This video is brought to you by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

Since 1992, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has expanded the acceptance and application of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, pioneering game-changing ISR solutions like its flagship Predator platform — hailed as one of the top ten aircraft that changed the world. From this strong foundation, the company has continued to innovate a comprehensive family of long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft that pushes performance to new heights, including the Predator B/MQ-9 Reaper®, Predator C Avenger®, Predator XP, and the MQ-9B SkyGuardian® and SeaGuardian®.

More inroads are unfolding with next-generation solutions like Mojave and MQ-9B STOL that make short takeoff and landing from unimproved surfaces a reality, the Gambit Series of autonomous collaborative platforms that expands tactical employment options for pilots, and a line of Air-Launched Effects that delivers powerful stand-off capability with stand-in performance to transform battlefield operations. GA-ASI aircraft have flown more than 8 million flight hours, surpassing all industry records, and every minute of every day, close to 50 Predator-series aircraft are airborne worldwide.

For every RPA requirement that has emerged over the past 30 years, GA-ASI has taken technology and capability to the next level, revolutionizing how ISR missions are conducted to make the world safer and more secure.

