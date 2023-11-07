General Atomics Aeronautical – Taking Information Dominance to the Next Level
This video is brought to you by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.
Since 1992, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has expanded the acceptance and application of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, pioneering game-changing ISR solutions like its flagship Predator platform — hailed as one of the top ten aircraft that changed the world. From this strong foundation, the company has continued to innovate a comprehensive family of long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft that pushes performance to new heights, including the Predator B/MQ-9 Reaper®, Predator C Avenger®, Predator XP, and the MQ-9B SkyGuardian® and SeaGuardian®.
More inroads are unfolding with next-generation solutions like Mojave and MQ-9B STOL that make short takeoff and landing from unimproved surfaces a reality, the Gambit Series of autonomous collaborative platforms that expands tactical employment options for pilots, and a line of Air-Launched Effects that delivers powerful stand-off capability with stand-in performance to transform battlefield operations. GA-ASI aircraft have flown more than 8 million flight hours, surpassing all industry records, and every minute of every day, close to 50 Predator-series aircraft are airborne worldwide.
For every RPA requirement that has emerged over the past 30 years, GA-ASI has taken technology and capability to the next level, revolutionizing how ISR missions are conducted to make the world safer and more secure.
More from Industry Spotlights
-
Multi-domain Robotics for the Future Battlefield
For decades, Textron Systems has invested in and delivered cutting-edge technologies, ensuring the mission success of warfighters and further demonstrating the company’s ability to listen to customer needs and deliver proven systems.
-
WDS 2024: the emerging platform for the global defence industry
Focusing on future technology and innovation, World Defense Show returns, expanded in floorspace, duration and participation.
-
High-End Defense Training for Multipolar Threats
From US National Intelligence Council reports to defense and foreign policy commentary, much ink has been spilled in the last five years on changing power dynamics in the world order.
-
The power to outpace the threat
What if the biggest receiver upgrade came with the smallest mission interruption and impact to your budget? BAE Systems is delivering the latest in portable M-Code GPS technology.
-
Threats and opportunities: NATO demand for game-changing connectivity
On 4 April 2023, Finland joined NATO. What can be learned from the country’s ability to assure resilient tactical communications?
-
L3Harris T7™ and T4™: Unrivaled EOD Capability Meets Proven Reliability
All over the globe, unprecedented world events are increasingly introducing new, evolving sources of conflict and complex threats into the modern battlefield.