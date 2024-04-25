To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • British Army’s Challenger 3 undertakes qualification firings in Germany

British Army’s Challenger 3 undertakes qualification firings in Germany

25th April 2024 - 18:01 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The Challenger 3 MBT undertook live fire trials in Germany. (Photo: MoD/Crown Copyright)

The Challenger 3 Main Battle Tank (MBT), which will be delivered to the British Army by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) under an £800 million (US$1 billion) contract, will stay in service beyond 2040.

The first live firings of the British Army’s next generation Challenger 3 MBT took place on 24 April with the platform firing rounds at targets from a range of distances to ensure accuracy.

Trials of the tank have been led by RBSL UK and Rheinmetall using the latter’s ranges in Germany for consistency with NATO Reference Standards for the latest 120mm L55A1 smooth bore gun and its suite of ammunition.

The firing trials followed an announcement earlier this month of the latest Challenger 3 tanks finalising production in Telford and the establishment of a joint endeavour to develop Remote-Controlled Howitzer 155mm (

