British Army’s Challenger 3 undertakes qualification firings in Germany
The first live firings of the British Army’s next generation Challenger 3 MBT took place on 24 April with the platform firing rounds at targets from a range of distances to ensure accuracy.
Trials of the tank have been led by RBSL UK and Rheinmetall using the latter’s ranges in Germany for consistency with NATO Reference Standards for the latest 120mm L55A1 smooth bore gun and its suite of ammunition.
The firing trials followed an announcement earlier this month of the latest Challenger 3 tanks finalising production in Telford and the establishment of a joint endeavour to develop Remote-Controlled Howitzer 155mm (
