General Atomics Mojave performs live fire tests amid push for FARA replacement

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) has conducted a live-fire test of its Mojave UAS under a project with Dillion Aero.

During the tests, which took place on 13 April, two Dillion DAP-6 gun pod systems were fitted onto the Mojave. The UAS performed seven passes across two flights, firing around 10,000 rounds of ammunition towards various targets.

“Mojave has the ability to act as a sensor, shooter and sustainer, while mitigating threat environments and vulnerabilities, and safeguarding human lives,” said David Alexander, president of GA-ASI.

The Mojave technical demonstrator and GA-ASI’s upgraded Grey Eagle 25M shared key systems and components, which