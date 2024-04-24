To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • General Atomics Mojave performs live fire tests amid push for FARA replacement

24th April 2024 - 13:56 GMT | by Norbert Neumann, Matty Todhunter in London

GA-ASI has set its eyes on the gap the cancellation of the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme left. (Photo: GA-ASI)

During the test the Mojave showcased its capability to act as a sensor, shooter and sustainer, potentially strengthening General Atomics’ pitch towards a FARA replacement.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) has conducted a live-fire test of its Mojave UAS under a project with Dillion Aero.

During the tests, which took place on 13 April, two Dillion DAP-6 gun pod systems were fitted onto the Mojave. The UAS performed seven passes across two flights, firing around 10,000 rounds of ammunition towards various targets.

“Mojave has the ability to act as a sensor, shooter and sustainer, while mitigating threat environments and vulnerabilities, and safeguarding human lives,” said David Alexander, president of GA-ASI.

The Mojave technical demonstrator and GA-ASI’s upgraded Grey Eagle 25M shared key systems and components, which

