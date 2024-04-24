General Atomics Mojave performs live fire tests amid push for FARA replacement
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) has conducted a live-fire test of its Mojave UAS under a project with Dillion Aero.
During the tests, which took place on 13 April, two Dillion DAP-6 gun pod systems were fitted onto the Mojave. The UAS performed seven passes across two flights, firing around 10,000 rounds of ammunition towards various targets.
“Mojave has the ability to act as a sensor, shooter and sustainer, while mitigating threat environments and vulnerabilities, and safeguarding human lives,” said David Alexander, president of GA-ASI.
The Mojave technical demonstrator and GA-ASI’s upgraded Grey Eagle 25M shared key systems and components, which
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Spain fortifies air defences with more NASAMS
Spain began the advancement of its air defence capabilities with the initiation of the NASAMS modernisation programme.
-
Nigeria confirms M-346 advanced trainer deliveries for this year
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will enhance its fleet with the imminent delivery of six Leonardo-built M-346 advanced trainer and light attack aircraft by the end of 2024.
-
Doodle Labs expands use of its radios on UAV systems
Mesh Rider is a SWaP (Size, Weight and Power) optimised mesh radio designed for uncrewed systems and supports six frequency bands in a single transceiver and AES-256 encryption. It was developed in cooperation with the US Defense Innovation Unit.
-
UK finalises Airbus H145 helicopter order while NMH programme timeline continues to slip
The UK signed a $150 million contract for six Airbus H145 helicopters to enhance military operations in Brunei and Cyprus, replacing aging Puma HC2s. At the same time, questions remain over the fate of the New Medium Helicopter programme amidst uncertainties surrounding procurement plans and delivery timelines.