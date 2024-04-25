Anduril and GA-ASI propel forward in US Air Force CCA programme’s next phase

The US Air Force (USAF) has selected drone makers Anduril and General Atomics Aeronautics Systems Inc (GA-ASI) to build production representative flight test platforms for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) effort.

Awarded under the USAF Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Advanced Aircraft Division, the contract will see the two companies design, build and flight test their respective aircraft.

Anduril and GA-ASI were among the five companies initially downselected by the service for the competition in January. Details of the contracts were unclear at the time, but the manufacturers were expected to design and manufacture prototype platforms.

With the recent announcement, it