Another Saab GlobalEye lands in the UAE

Saab has delivered the fourth GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft to the UAE. The fifth and last plane will be expected to arrive later this year.

Abu Dhabi became the launch export customer of the GlobalEye when it awarded Saab a US$1.3 billion development and production contract for two aircraft at the Dubai Airshow 2015. A $238 million agreement for the third system was announced in 2017, with a $1 billion follow-on contract for the fourth and fifth aircraft in 2021.

In January this year, the Swedish defence firm signed an additional $190 million three-year contract with the UAE to provide in-service support for the Gulf nation’s GlobalEyes. Saab will provide maintenance and logistics support, as well as training services.

GlobalEye, a multi-domain AEW&C solution, consists of active and passive sensors that offer real-time information and long-range detection on objects on land, in the air and at sea.

The Swedish-made multi-role airborne surveillance system combines the S-band Erieye Extended Range (ER) radar and mission system and is based on the Bombardier’s Global 6000 jet aircraft. Saab told Shephard previously that it could deliver a GlobalEye in 36 months once it received the Global 6000 from Bombardier.

Photos published by Saab on the fourth GlobalEye for the UAE (pictured above) have shown distinct fairings on both sides of the cabin compared to the previously delivered three aircraft – or, indeed, any other GlobalEye. This was, Saab said, due to some undisclosed additional capabilities the UAE has requested for the final two aircraft.