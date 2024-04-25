To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Navy foresees an uncrewed future for its surface and underwater fleet

25th April 2024 - 09:05 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The first Orca Extra-Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle was delivered to the branch in December 2023. (Photo: Boeing)

The service has been conducting various procurement and development efforts to integrate unmanned surface and underwater vehicles into its inventory.

The US Navy has been increasing efforts to integrate autonomous capabilities into its surface and underwater fleet. In order to better project power worldwide, the service has been acquiring, developing and maturing platforms, in addition to improving its doctrine to deploy a mix of manned and uncrewed systems.

Efforts in the domain have also comprised investing in advanced autonomy, communications and sensors; highly reliable hull, mechanical and electrical systems; common control systems; payload prototyping; and networks and enabling solutions to allow for human-machine operations.

“It involves how can we extend the lethality and the reach of our manned platforms by using

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us