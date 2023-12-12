To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • An inter-connected and cyber-resilient enterprise system

12th December 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Featured Video

Modernizing training with fair-fight commonality at the highest fidelity for enhanced mission rehearsal.

This centralized enterprise solution establishes a common open-systems architecture for USAF simulators, platforms, and the Joint Synthetic Environment. Through a centralized operations center and shared infrastructure, SCARS allows USAF simulators to leverage common applications and rapidly update evergreen modeling and simulation capabilities.

