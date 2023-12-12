An inter-connected and cyber-resilient enterprise system
This video is brought to you by CAE
This centralized enterprise solution establishes a common open-systems architecture for USAF simulators, platforms, and the Joint Synthetic Environment. Through a centralized operations center and shared infrastructure, SCARS allows USAF simulators to leverage common applications and rapidly update evergreen modeling and simulation capabilities.
More from Industry Spotlights
-
Advancing Defense Readiness: The Strategic Edge of Simulation Training
Enhancing capabilities through simulation training fosters effective advancement and equips forces for evolving environments.
-
Eventide Communications' NexLog DX-FIPS recorders achieve JITC certification
Reliability and security remain at the forefront of technology considerations in the rapidly evolving defence communications industry.
-
General Atomics Aeronautical – Taking Information Dominance to the Next Level
With Every New RPA Innovation, General Atomics Aeronautical Pushes the Boundaries of the Possible to Make the World Safer and More Secure.